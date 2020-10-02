USD/JPY Current price: 105.18
- US President Donald Trump and wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19.
- The US will publish the September Nonfarm Payroll report later today.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish, the slump will likely accelerate once below 104.85.
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 104.93 as news that US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania contracted COVID-19 spurred risk aversion. Trump tweeted that they both quarantine in the White House and he will continue working. US Treasury yields fell with the headlines, stocks turned red and the greenback is down across the FX board.
Japanese data was mixed, as the August unemployment rate came as expected at 3%, worse than the previous 2.9%. However, the Consumer Confidence Index improved by less than anticipated in September, printing at 32.7 against the expected 33.8.
The focus now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have added 850K new jobs in September, weaker than the previous month’s total of 1.37M. However, analysts are also expecting the unemployment rate to have ticked down to 8.2% from 8.4% in the previous month. Average Hourly Earnings are seen at 0.2% MoM and at 4.8% YoY.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, although it bounced from the mentioned low to trade around the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head firmly lower well into negative levels. The 104.85 level is the immediate support, as it stands for the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned slump. Below it, the bearish momentum will likely accelerate, exposing the 104.00 threshold.
Support levels: 104.85 104.50 104.10
Resistance levels: 105.40 105.80 106.25
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.