USD/JPY Current price: 103.71
- A better market mood pushes the dollar lower across the FX board.
- The Japanese Q4 Tankan survey showed that business sentiment keeps improving.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish but still above the 103.50 support level.
The American dollar is down, and the USD/JPY pair trades at fresh one-week lows in the 103.70 price zone, as optimism outpaces the sour reality. Over the weekend, EU and UK leaders decided to extend Brexit talks into this week, despite still being unable to clinch a trade deal. The continued extension in negotiations somehow suggests that both parts are unwilling to end without an agreement. Stocks are up, and so are US Treasury yields, denting further the dollar’s demand. US stimulus talks are also playing against the greenback and in favor of high-yielding assets.
Japan published the Q4 Tankan survey, which showed that business sentiment has improved by more than anticipated, as the Large Manufacturing Index improved to -10 from -27, beating the -15 forecast. The country also reported October Industrial Production, which declined by 3% YoY, and Capacity Utilization was up 6% YoY, in line with their previous readings. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is nearing this month’s low at 103.66, while a relevant support level comes just below it at 103.50. A break below this last should open the doors for a steeper decline. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart favor a downward extension, as the pair has accelerated south below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA slowly detaching from the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower within negative levels while the RSI is stable around 34 without bearish exhaustion signs.
Support levels: 103.50 103.10 102.70
Resistance levels: 103.90 104.30 104.75
