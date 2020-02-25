USD/JPY Current price: 110.35

Japanese data mixed, Corporate Service Price Index up in January.

US Treasury yields flirt with record lows amid demand for safety.

USD/JPY trading below a critical Fibonacci level at 110.62.

Market players took a breath during the Asian session, with major pairs consolidating and the greenback recovering some ground, although the altered mood prevailed. Equities remained under selling pressure, while government yields consolidate at multi-year lows. The USD/JPY pair recovered up to 110.67, from where it resumed its decline, accelerating south with London’s opening, now approaching 110.32, Monday’s low.

The coronavirus continues spreading outside China, spurring concerns about turning into a pandemic and hit global economic growth. Nevertheless, the market has digested the latest peak of pessimism and is trying to figure out what’s next. Market’s mood, however, remains depressed. Meanwhile, Japanese data released overnight was mixed, as the January Corporate Service Price Index beat expectations, up to 2.3% from 2.1% previously. The Leading Economic Index for December met the market’s expectations as it came in at 91.6, although the Coincident Index was downwardly revised to 94.1.

The US will release later today the CB Consumer Confidence index, foreseen at 132.6 from 131.6 previously. The country will also publish the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for February, foreseen at 13 from 20 in January.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily run, after meeting sellers around the 50% retracement of the same advance during the Asian session. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA gains bearish traction well above the current level, while technical indicators hold near oversold levels, with no aims of recovering ground. The risk is skewed to the downside, with a break below 110.20 probably anticipating a steeper slide during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 110.20 109.80 109.45

Resistance levels: 110.65 111.00 111.40