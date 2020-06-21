USD/JPY Current Price: 106.87
- Japanese National annual inflation came in at 0.1% in May.
- Fears are keeping the pair depressed near its monthly lows.
- USD/JPY could accelerate its decline on a break below 106.60.
The USD/JPY pair spent Friday consolidating around 106.85, ending the day unchanged and closing a second consecutive week with losses. Equities were up in Asia and Europe, but fell during the American session, providing mixed signals to USD/JPY traders, although fears kept the pair depressed near its monthly low at 106.56. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields were slightly lower at the end of the week, holding within familiar levels.
Japanese data was below expected, as the country published the May National CPI, which came in at 0.1% YoY. The core reading, which excludes fresh food, however, fell to -0.2%, below the -0.1% expected. The country won’t release relevant data this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish according to the daily chart, as it has continued to develop below all of its moving averages, as technical indicators head modestly lower within negative levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as a bearish 20 SMA caps the upside at around 107.00, while technical indicators lack directional strength but hold within negative levels.
Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20
