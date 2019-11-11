USD/JPY Current price: 108.99

Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption.

Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood.

USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.

The week has started with pessimism dominating the scene, amid mounting concerns about the US-China trade relationship. The USD/JPY pair eased, trading just below the 109.00 level, with the dollar giving back some of its past week’s gains. Equities trade in the red, but government debt yields retain their gains, trading just modestly lower, a sign that speculative interest believes the US and China will reach an agreement despite the mounting tension seen these last couple of days.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day came in below the market’s expectations, as September Machinery Orders fell by 2.9% MoM against a 0.9% advance expected, and were up by 5.1% when compared to a year earlier, against the 7.9% forecast. The Trade Balance in the same month posted a modest ¥1.1 B surplus, far below the ¥705 B expected. Also, the Eco Watchers survey on the current situation plummeted to 36.7

During the American session, US Federal Reserve´s Rosengren is scheduled to speak, although the country won’t report macroeconomic data.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is battling with the 109.00 level, with a neutral stance in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is below a directionless 20 SMA, but holding above also flat 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have found some support around their midlines, now bouncing just modestly. The risk of a bearish extension will increase on a break below 108.91, the daily low, toward 108.65, a strong static support level. The upside will likely remain capped by the 109.30 region.

Support levels: 108.90 108.65 108.20

Resistance levels: 109.35 109.60 110.00