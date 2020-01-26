USD/JPY Current Price: 109.28

BoJ said it’s appropriate to continue monetary easing consistently.

10-year US Treasury bond yield erased nearly 3% on Friday.

JPY could continue to capitalize on risk-off flows in the near-term.

Despite the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Dollar Index on Friday, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level in two weeks at 109.17 with JPY finding demand amid flight-to-safety. Although the World Health Organisation's (WHO) said it was too early to call the coronavirus a global health emergency, the number of confirmed cases exceeded 1,300 in China alone and at least 41 people have died due to the infection. Reflecting the sour mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased nearly 3% and global equity indexes closed the day in the negative territory.

During the Asian session on Friday, the Bank of Japan in its January meeting minutes reiterated that most members of the policy board agreed that it was appropriate to continue easing consistently while noting risks to the economy and inflation warranted attention. There won’t be any significant macroeconomic data releases from Japan and investors will keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair closed below the 20-day SMA after erasing 20 pips on Friday. However, the RSI indicator on the 4-hour chart is now a tad below the 30 mark, showing that a near-term technical correction is possible. Unless the pair makes a clean break above 109.40, where the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 20-day SMA are located, sellers are likely to retake the control of the pair’s action.

Support levels: 109.15 109.00 108.50

Resistance levels: 109.40 109.65 110.00

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY