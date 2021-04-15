USD/JPY Current price: 108.78
- Equities rally in Europe, pressuring the greenback even against safe-haven rivals.
- US Retail Sales are foreseen bouncing from -3% to 5.9% MoM in March.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish in the near-term and could accelerate its slump.
The USD/JPY pair trades marginally lower below the 109.00 figure as risk appetite dominates the financial world. Following a relatively quiet Asian session, European stocks are posting substantial gains, leading to an advance in Wall Street futures. In turn, government bond yields are down, with the yield of the 10-year Treasury note at 1.61%, the lower end of its weekly range. Across the board, the greenback is the worst performer.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda hit the wires at the beginning of the day, warning that core inflation is likely to fall in the near-term but turn positive and accelerate the pace of increase thereafter. On the economic recovery, Kuroda maintained a cautious stance amid the ongoing pandemic pressuring consumption.
The focus is now on US March Retail Sales, foreseen up by 5.9% MoM after falling 3% in the previous month. The core reading is expected at 6.3%, improving from -3%. The US will also publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 9, foreseen at 700K, and the March Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has fallen to 108.69, extending its monthly decline by a few pips. It is now hovering around 108.80, offering a bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower and about to cross below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators have fallen below their midlines, maintaining their bearish slopes near oversold readings. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 108.65, the immediate support.
Support levels: 108.65 108.30 108.00
Resistance levels: 109.20 109.60 110.00
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
