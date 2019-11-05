USD/JPY Current price: 108.85
- Asian equities rallied following Wall Street’s lead, underpinning the pair.
- US Treasury yields extend their recovery to fresh one-week highs.
- USD/JPY set to continue advancing on positive market mood.
The USD/JPY pair has extended its recovery to 108.89, as risk appetite continued to dominate the financial sphere. Asian equities followed the lead of Wall Street, which flirted with record highs on Monday, posting solid intraday gains. European indexes are also up, although with the bullish momentum moderating, anyway underpinning the pair. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields are up, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note up to 1.83%, also supporting the pair.
Japan released the Monetary Base, which rose by 3.1% YoY in October, surpassing the expected 2.9%. The US will release today the October Markit Services PMI, seen unchanged from the previous estimate at 51, while the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same period is expected at 53.5 from the previous 52.6. The country will also release the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for November, seen bouncing from 52.6 to 53.5.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is once again above the 23.6% retracement of its October run, an immediate support level at 108.60. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators are losing strength upward but holding near overbought levels, far from suggesting upward exhaustion. The downside potential seems limited as long as the pair holds above the mentioned 108.60 level, while further gains are likely on a break above 108.95.
Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.60
