USD/JPY Current Price: 107.54

Japan Trade Balance foreseen posting a large surplus in March, despite the pandemic.

Risk-appetite underpinned equities, although demand for government bond remained high.

USD/JPY at risk of falling on a break below 107.30, but mostly neutral.

The USD/JPY pair has spent most of the previous week hovering around 107.70, the 38.2% retracement of its March rally, settling on Friday a handful of pips below the level. Risk-appetite as of lately means dollar’s weakness, which prevented the pair from rallying on Friday, despite encouraging hints coming from other markets. Global indexes closed in the green, while US Treasury yields recovered some ground. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 0.64%, after bottoming for the week at 0.59%.

Japan published February Industrial Production, which was down by 0.3% in the month, and declined 5.7% when compared to a year earlier. Capacity Utilization in the same month fell by 1.8%. At the beginning of the week, Japan will publish its March Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of ¥917.2 B, as imports are seen down by 14.4% and exports shrinking by 4.3%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance in its daily chart, as it continues to develop below all of its moving averages, which anyway remain confined to a tight range. Technical indicators are just below their midlines, without directional strength. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is also neutral, as it’s stuck around directional moving averages while technical indicators head modestly lower within neutral levels.

Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50