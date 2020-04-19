USD/JPY Current Price: 107.54
- Japan Trade Balance foreseen posting a large surplus in March, despite the pandemic.
- Risk-appetite underpinned equities, although demand for government bond remained high.
- USD/JPY at risk of falling on a break below 107.30, but mostly neutral.
The USD/JPY pair has spent most of the previous week hovering around 107.70, the 38.2% retracement of its March rally, settling on Friday a handful of pips below the level. Risk-appetite as of lately means dollar’s weakness, which prevented the pair from rallying on Friday, despite encouraging hints coming from other markets. Global indexes closed in the green, while US Treasury yields recovered some ground. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 0.64%, after bottoming for the week at 0.59%.
Japan published February Industrial Production, which was down by 0.3% in the month, and declined 5.7% when compared to a year earlier. Capacity Utilization in the same month fell by 1.8%. At the beginning of the week, Japan will publish its March Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of ¥917.2 B, as imports are seen down by 14.4% and exports shrinking by 4.3%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance in its daily chart, as it continues to develop below all of its moving averages, which anyway remain confined to a tight range. Technical indicators are just below their midlines, without directional strength. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is also neutral, as it’s stuck around directional moving averages while technical indicators head modestly lower within neutral levels.
Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50
Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear despite the highest levels since March
There is a significant divergence between the market sentiment and the current technical situation on the crypto board. Bitcoin and XRP are still weak against the strength shown by Ether last week. Ether's dominance could go into a full-bullish mode in the next few days.
WTI: Recovery falters near $17.80, 20-year lows back in sight
WTI bears fight back control amid heightening oversupply concerns. 20-year low of $16.59 at risk amid bearish sentiment. Dollar strength, coronavirus led demand concerns to weigh.
Gold trades with modest losses near 1-week lows, around $1675 region
Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and dropped to one-week lows, around the $1672-71 support area in the last hour.