- USD/JPY remains under pressure and is fading Wednesday’s advance.
- The pair resumes the downside on Thursday on risk-off mood.
- US 10-year yields fell below the 1.05 barrier once again.
USD/JPY has resumed the leg lower in the second half of the week, trading below the 107.00 mark and closer to Wednesday’s YTD low at 106.84.
The resumption of the risk aversion in combination with weaker US yields is favouring the demand for the safe haven JPY, always against the broader backdrop of unremitting concerns surrounding the COVID-19.
Following the Fed’s move on rates, further easing either by the Fed or other central banks cannot be ruled out, leaving the outlook for the pair somewhat mixed and with the next relevant support in the mid-106.00s.
Short-term technical outlook
Occasional rallies in USD/JPY (selling opportunities?) are seen struggling in the 108.35/40 band, where is located the 200-day SMA. By the same token, further weakness is thus expected to materialize when below this key barrier. Against this, the next support of relevance emerges at the October 2019 low in the 106.50 zone ahead of 105.05 (low August 12th 2019). On the upside, the pair needs to regain the 200-day SMA, today at 108.37, in order to allow for extra gains and open the door to a return to the 110.00 neighourhood.
