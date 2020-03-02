USD/JPY fades the earlier test of the key 200-day SMA.

Speculations of Fed easing in March keep weighing on the dollar.

Coronavirus concerns remain unabated and keep yields depressed.

The continuation of the selling pressure in the greenback coupled with firm haven inflows supporting the Japanese currency is forcing USD/JPY to return to the sub-108.00 zone and record fresh 2020 lows near 107.30 at the time of writing.

Unremitting concerns around the COVID-19 and the impact on global growth keep investors’ sentiment well depressed and open the door for a deeper pullback in the short-term horizon.

This view is reinforced by declining US yields and rising bets of another ‘insurance’ rate cut by the Fed at the March meeting, keeping the selling bias in the buck well and sound.

Short-term technical outlook

The loss of the 200-day SMA at 108.39 has now opened the door for the continuation of the downtrend to, initially, the late September low at 106.96 ahead of the October 2019 low at 106.48. However, USD/JPY is approaching the “oversold” territory, which could motivate some bullish attempts. Against this backdrop, and with risk trends still favouring the safe havens, the scenario of “sell the rallies” should persist for the time being. On the upside, the selling pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat above the 200-day SMA, although a more serious recovery should need to regain the 110.00 neighbourhood and above.