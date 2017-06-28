USD/JPY Forecast: Rising bond yield environment doesn’t help Yen, dip demand likely

The US dollar has been heavily offered against European currencies and Antipodeans, but has remained well bid against the Japanese Yen. The Dollar Index has dropped from 97.16 to 95.60 levels this week, while the Dollar-Yen has risen from 111.14 to 112.48.

Markets prepare for tighter monetary policy in Europe

Over the weekend, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) asked major central banks to go ahead with great unwind i.e. proceed with policy tightening as the BIS feels the global outlook is positive and the ultra easy monetary policy hasn’t necessarily succeeded in boosting inflation.

The European central bankers seem to have taken the advice seriously. Both Draghi and Carney hinted at policy tightening… markets have taken their comments as hawkish, which is evident from the spike in the German bond yields. Even the Aussie bond yields rose to 5-week highs today. Consequently, majors - EUR, GBP, AUD - have rallied against the US dollar.

However, on the weekly basis the greenback is still up about 100 pips against the Japanese Yen. Dollar’s resilience has got more do with BOJ’s yield curve control. The rising rate environment does put the upward pressure on the Japanese bond yields, which means the BOJ would have to do more (buy more bonds) in order to keep the 10-year yield around zero percent. Hence, Yen fails to strengthen as the HGB yields lag its US and European counterparts.

The pair may remain well bid today, given the oil price rally is likely to push stocks higher across Europe and in the US.

Technicals - Eyes 112.80

Daily chart - Long-legged Doji