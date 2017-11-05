USD/JPY Forecast: retreat to 113.00 likely, limited scope for rally on strong US data

The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 114.37 on Thursday before dropping to an Intraday low of 113.45. The pair closed at 113.85. The demand for the Japanese Yen spiked as the weak retail sector earnings in the US weighed over the S&P 500. But once again the dip in the S&P 500 proved to be short lived and that lifted the USD/JPY from the Intraday low of 113.45 to 113.85 levels. The spot is trading around 113.70 levels this Friday morning.

June Fed rate hike bets stand at 83.1%

As per the CME Fed funds futures, the probability of the June rate hike stands at 83.1%. This is well above the 70% mark that the Fed desires to see before pushing the rates higher.

The 2-year yield, which mimics rate hike bets, bottomed out at 1.16% in mid April and rose to 1.367% this week. The 20 basis point rise and the jump in the Fed rate hike bets to 83.1% suggests a 25 basis point rate hike in June may have been priced-in by the markets.

A better-than-expected US core inflation and core retail sales, retail control group number would be welcome news, although the June rate hike may have been priced-in as discussed.

Moreover, the Fed rate hike odds could jump from 83% to 100% (certainty) if the US data continues to print strong. However, the rate hike odds at 83% are as good as a done deal (100%), given the Fed is comfortable moving rates as long as the odds are above 70%.

Consequently, the upside in the USD/JPY pair and the treasury yield could be capped around this week’s highs.

On the other hand, a weak US CPI and retail sales data could yield a pull back to 113.00 levels (confluence of 100-DMA and 10-DMA). The USD/JPY and the 2-year yield both look overbought on the charts.

Technicals - Bearish divergence on 4-hour chart

Resistance:

113.99 (23.6% Fib R of 2011 low - 2015 high)

114.54 (23.6% Fib R of Nov low - Dec high)

115.50 (March high)

115.97 (Jan 2016 low)

Support

113.00 (100-DMA + 10-DMA)

112.58 (falling trend line support)

111.99 (38.2% Fib R of Nov low - Dec high)

111.60 (Feb low)