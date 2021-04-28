USD/JPY Current price: 108.65
- Large Retailer Sales were up by 3% in March, much better than the previous -4.8%.
- US Federal Reserve’s optimism weighed on the greenback by spurring risk appetite.
- USD/JPY retreats from the 109.00 area is not yet on the bearish path.
The USD/JPY pair surged to 109.07 during London trading hours, backed by higher US Treasury yields and the positive tone of equities throughout the first half of the day. The yield on the 10-year note hit 1.65.2%, its highest in almost two weeks, as investors waited for the US Federal Reserve decision. Meanwhile, stocks advanced, with Asian and European indexes posting modest intraday gains. The pair eased ahead of the Fed, ending the day near its daily lows in the 108.60 price zone.
Japan published March Large Retailer Sales, which was up 3% in the month, improving from -4.8% previously. This Thursday, Japan celebrates Showa Day, a bank holiday, which also means the country won’t publish macroeconomic data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is correcting lower but not yet at risk of falling. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds above a bullish 20 SMA but that it failed to retain gains above a bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators retreat sharply from overbought readings but remain within positive levels. The pair could accelerate its slide and turn bearish on a break below 108.35, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 108.35 108.00 107.60
Resistance levels: 109.05 109.40 109.80
