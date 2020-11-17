USD/JPY Current price: 104.20

The Japanese trade surplus is expected at ¥250 billion in October.

US Treasury yields extended their slide amid rising coronavirus-related concerns.

USD/JPY is consolidating losses and at risk of falling further.

The USD/JPY pair traded as low as 104.06 this Tuesday, ending the American session trading around 104.20. The Japanese currency appreciated on a dismal market mood, accelerating its decline after the release of poor US Retail Sales figures. The pair bounced mid-American session, following the release of upbeat Industrial Production figures. However, USD/JPY held near daily lows, weighed by the poor performance of government debt yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.87%, a fresh weekly low.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Tuesday. The country will publish its October Merchandise Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of ¥250 billion, below the previous ¥687.8 billion.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is heading into the Asian session with a bearish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that it has fallen below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower above the current level. In the meantime, technical indicators consolidate at daily lows, well into negative territory. The ongoing decline is expected to continue on a break below 103.95, towards the monthly low at 103.17.

Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.15

Resistance levels: 104.30 104.75 105.20