USD/JPY Current price: 109.51
- Japanese imports plummeted in November, still suffering from trade war woes.
- US macroeconomic calendar empty, currencies to depend on sentiment.
- USD/JPY bullish extension to be confirmed on a break above 109.72.
The USD/JPY pair continues trading lifeless around the 109.50 area, with the Japanese currency having appreciated modestly during Asian trading hours. The pair bounced from 109.39, its daily low post-London opening, as European indexes are performing better than their Asian rivals, hinting a better market mood.
During Asian trading hours, risk aversion led by hard-Brexit fears and US-China trade deal uncertainty. Japan released its November Merchandise Trade Balance, which came in better than anticipated as it came in with a deficit of ¥-82.1 B vs. the expected ¥-369 B. Exports were down 7.9%, better than expected, although imports plummeted 15.7%. The US macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Wednesday, which means the market will likely continue moving on sentiment.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral, although the downside remains well-limited by buyers aligned at around 108.90. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is hovering around a flat 20 SMA, which anyway remains far above the larger ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength but hold just above their midlines. Overall, the risk is skewed to the upside, although there is no clear catalyst that can push the pair through 109.72, December high, and the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.75 110.00 110.40
