The USD/JPY pair trades near the upper end of its weekly range at 109.83. The daily chart shows that a flat 20 SMA provided dynamic support around 109.25, while the longer moving averages keep heading north below it. Technical indicators turned modestly higher within positive levels but lack enough momentum to confirm another leg north. In the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the upside, as the pair trades above all of its moving averages, which head marginally higher, while technical indicators advance within positive levels, although with moderate strength.

Japan published the Q2 BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index, which printed at -1.4, worse than the previous 1.6. The country will publish April Industrial Production, expected to be confirmed at 15.4% YoY, and Capacity Utilization for the same month.

The USD/JPY pair advanced on Friday to close the week with modest gains in the 109.60 price zone. The broad dollar’s demand underpinned the pair, although the poor performance of government bond yields limited the advance. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note settled for the week at 1.45% after falling to 1.42%. Meanwhile, Wall Street managed to close in the green, but gains were modest.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.