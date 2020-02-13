USD/JPY Current price: 109.70
- Japan’s Producer Price Index up in January by 1.7% YoY beating the market’s expectations.
- US inflation seen in-line with preliminary estimates in January above 2.0% YoY.
- USD/JPY to turn bearish on a break below 109.40, the immediate support.
The markets are on risk-off mode this Thursday, as the idea that the coronavirus outbreak reached a peak was smashed by fresh news indicating that there was a huge increase in the number of cases as just on Wednesday roughly 15,000 people were diagnosed with the virus. The death toll is now around 1,400 after over 240deaths were reported yesterday. Safe-haven assets are back in fashion, with the USD/JPY pair down to 109.61. Equities are down worldwide, while government debt yields are down, trimming weekly gains and reflecting the renewed concerns.
In the data front, Japan released the January Producer Price Index, which beat expectations, rising 0.2% MoM and 1.7% when compared to a year earlier. Later today the US will release the final version of January inflation figures. The annual CPI is foreseen at 2.4% from a previous estimate of 2.3%, while the core reading ex-food and energy is seen at 2.2% from 2.3%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has turned bearish in the short-term, now trading below a directionless 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, but with technical indicators heading firmly lower within negative levels. The 100 SMA stand directionless at around 109.40, also a static support level, which means that further slumps are to be expected on a break below the level.
Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65
Resistance levels: 109.95 110.30 110.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, ahead of UK government reshuffle
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, off the highs as the dollar gains amid coronavirus fears. UK PM Johnson is set for a government reshuffle ahead of official post-Brexit talks.
EUR/USD struggles at lowest since 2017 amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears after China reported a leap in cases. US CPI is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?
The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.