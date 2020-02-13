USD/JPY Current price: 109.70

Japan’s Producer Price Index up in January by 1.7% YoY beating the market’s expectations.

US inflation seen in-line with preliminary estimates in January above 2.0% YoY.

USD/JPY to turn bearish on a break below 109.40, the immediate support.

The markets are on risk-off mode this Thursday, as the idea that the coronavirus outbreak reached a peak was smashed by fresh news indicating that there was a huge increase in the number of cases as just on Wednesday roughly 15,000 people were diagnosed with the virus. The death toll is now around 1,400 after over 240deaths were reported yesterday. Safe-haven assets are back in fashion, with the USD/JPY pair down to 109.61. Equities are down worldwide, while government debt yields are down, trimming weekly gains and reflecting the renewed concerns.

In the data front, Japan released the January Producer Price Index, which beat expectations, rising 0.2% MoM and 1.7% when compared to a year earlier. Later today the US will release the final version of January inflation figures. The annual CPI is foreseen at 2.4% from a previous estimate of 2.3%, while the core reading ex-food and energy is seen at 2.2% from 2.3%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has turned bearish in the short-term, now trading below a directionless 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, but with technical indicators heading firmly lower within negative levels. The 100 SMA stand directionless at around 109.40, also a static support level, which means that further slumps are to be expected on a break below the level.

Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 109.95 110.30 110.60