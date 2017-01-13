USD/JPY Forecast: Reluctant bears may lose grip on strong US retail sales data
The Dollar-Yen pair hit a five-week low of 113.75 on Thursday before closing at 114.71 levels. US dollar was offered across the board as US President Elect Donald Trump did not provide more inputs on his fiscal policy.
Reluctant bears
Daily chart
The three-day losing streak looks more like a half hearted attempt by the bears to make their presence felt. This is evident from the long lower tails/wicks of the daily candles. Moreover, candle with long lower body/tail point to dip demand.
Also note, the spot is yet to see a daily close below 114.54 (23.6% of 101.19-118.66) levels. The fib level is very close to the Weekly 100-MA of 114.63.
The price action over the last few days suggests, the technical correction could be short lived and the bulls could make a comeback… especially if the US retail sales due today beats estimates.
- The strong retail sales number and producer price index figure could see the pair break above the critical resistance at 116.04 levels.
- On the other hand, a negative retail sales print would be a bearish surprise, thus opening doors for a drop to 113.26 (50-DMA).
- Only a daily close above 116.04 would revive bullishness.
AUD/USD Forecast: Sideways action likely
Daily chart
- Pair’s retreat from near December 14 high of 0.7525 levels on Thursday coupled with the overbought RSI on the 4-hour chart suggests a temporary top has been made and sideways trading with negative bias is likely ahead of the US retail sales release.
- A strong US data could yield a correction to 0.7416-0.74 handle. A dip demand is likely, courtesy of the daily RSI, which is rising and yet to hi the overbought territory.
- On the higher side, only a daily close above 0.7506 (100-DMA) would signal the continuation of the rally from December 23 low of 0.7160 levels.
