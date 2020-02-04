USD/JPY Current price: 109.00

The better performance of equities underpinned USD/JPY.

Speculative interest in a better mood, despite the coronavirus continues to spread.

USD/JPY battling with 109.00, neutral in the short-term.

The USD/JPY pair retook the 109.00 level as the greenback continues to appreciate. Financial markets are showing less sign of concern about the coronavirus, despite the outbreak continues. Rather, Asian and European equities follow the lead of Wall Street, trading in the green. US Treasury yields are up, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note near its weekly high of 1.59%. The improvement in mood was triggered by the upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI released Monday, so far unabated.

The macroeconomic calendar offered overnight Japan’s Monetary Base, which increased in January by 2.9% YoY, missing the market’s expectations of 3.1%. The US session will be light in the data front, as the country will release the January ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and December Factory Orders.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has topped at 109.12, now trading a few pips below the level. The short-term picture is neutral, given that, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators lost directional strength, the Momentum around its mid-line and the RSI at 57. In the same chart, the pair is above its 20 SMA, but below bearish 100 and 200 SMA. The bullish potential could ease if the pair loses the 108.65 support, while the rally can extend up to the 109.50/60 price zone once beyond the mentioned daily high.

Support levels: 108.65 108.30 107.95

Resistance levels: 109.15 109.50 109.90