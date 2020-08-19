USD/JPY Current price: 105.95

USD/JPY recovered roughly 100 pips from daily lows post-FOMC Minutes.

Japanese Machinery Orders fell in June by 22.5% when compared to a year earlier.

Dollar’s recovery stalled around a Fibonacci level, further gains once above 106.35.

The USD/JPY pair bottomed for the day at 105.09. The pair tried to recover some ground during European trading hours, but sellers capped the advance around 105.60, a Fibonacci level. Bulls made another attempt during US trading hours, reaching a daily high of 105.99 after the FOMC Meeting’s Minutes further underpinned the greenback. The pair advanced despite yields remaining under selling pressure, finding some support in equities, which anyway posted a modest advance.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the July Merchandise Trade Balance Total posted a surplus of ¥11.6 B, better than the ¥ -77.6 B expected. However, June Machinery Orders fell on a monthly basis by 7.6% and were down by 22.5% when compared to a year earlier, worse than expected. The country won’t publish relevant figures during the upcoming Asian session.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is battling to recover above the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, after briefly piercing the 68.2% retracement of the same rally. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has recovered above its 20 and 100 SMA, which stand a few pips below the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, recovered some ground but are still unable to clear their midlines. Beyond the 106.00 level, the pair would face the next relevant resistance at 106.35, the next Fibonacci level.

Support levels: 105.60 105.25 104.85

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10