USD/JPY Current price: 110.47

The American dollar recovers some ground as Asian shares tumbled.

The US macroeconomic calendar will remain light, with the focus still on sentiment.

USD/JPY is mildly positive in the near-term needs to break above 110.60.

The USD/JPY pair keeps recovering from Monday’s slump, currently trading in the 110.50 price zone as the dollar recovers. The greenback came under selling pressure in the latest American session as US stocks rallied, with indexes surging to unexplored territory. Asian shares were sharply down, although European indexes reverted the negative tone and are posting substantial gains. The dollar pared its advance but retains most of its intraday gains.

Data wise, Japan published February Labor Cash Earnings, which printed at -0.2% YoY, and Overall Household Spending, which fell by 6.6% YoY, much worse than the -2.1% expected. The US has a light macroeconomic calendar, as it will only publish April IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism and February JOLTS Job Openings.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the near-term picture indicates that further advances are unlikely at the time being. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is unable to surpass a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators head higher but within neutral levels. Bulls may have better chances if the price breaks above 110.60, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 110.30 109.95 109.50

Resistance levels: 110.60 111.00 111.45