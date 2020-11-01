USD/JPY Current price: 104.63
- US Treasury yields advanced to fresh multi-week highs, providing support to USD/JPY.
- Manufacturing activity in Japan expected to have remained in contraction levels.
- USD/JPY could extend its advance in the near-term, but remains intrinsically bearish.
The USD/JPY pair closed the week unchanged in the 104.60 price zone, after bottoming for October at 104.02. The pair advanced ahead of the weekly close as US Treasury yields surged, with that on the 10-year note hitting a multi-month high of 0.88%, and closing the week at 0.87%.
Japanese data released on Friday mostly missed expectations, as October Tokyo inflation was down 0.3% YoY and the core reading ex-fresh food fell 0.5% in the same period. September Housing Starts fell 9.9%, worse than the 8.6% expected, while Construction Orders were down 10.6%. On a positive note, the unemployment rate remained steady at 3%, while Industrial Production surged 4% monthly basis. Early Monday the country will release the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, seen at 48.4 in October, better than initially estimated.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its decline, according to technical readings in the daily chart. It’s developing below all of its moving averages, which head marginally lower, while technical indicators are stable within negative levels. The pair bottomed around 104.00 in September and October, although to confirm a reversal figure would need to advance beyond 106.10, quite an unlikely scenario. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair has room to extend its latest advance, as it has broken above its 20 SMA, while technical indicators settled above their midlines, with moderated bullish slopes.
Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50
Resistance levels: 105.05 105.40 105.85
