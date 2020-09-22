USD/JPY Current price: 104.96

Japan returns from a long weekend with news on manufacturing and a Kuroda speech.

The positive tone of equities provided support to USD/JPY.

USD/JPY trades at fresh weekly highs around 105.00.

The USD/JPY pair advanced for a second consecutive day, reaching a weekly high of 105.07, supported by the persistent dollar’s demand coupled with the better performance of equities. European and US indexes closed mixed, although most of them ended in the green, while those that closed in the red posted modest losses. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, ticked higher following Fed’s Powell first testimony before Congress.

Japan is returning from a long weekend with the release of the September preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 47.3 from 47.2 in August. The country will also publish the July All Industry Activity Index, expected at 3.3% from 6.1% previously, while BOJ’s Governor Kuroda is set to offer a speech.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading near the mentioned daily high, consolidating above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline at 104.85. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA converges with the next Fibonacci level at 104.50, turning marginally higher, while the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bearish slopes above the current level. Technical indicators remain within positive levels but losing their bullish strength.

Support levels: 104.85 104.50 104.00

Resistance levels: 105.40 105.80 106.10