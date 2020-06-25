USD/JPY Current price: 107.19
- The US reported on Wednesday its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases.
- Quite a busy session ahead, as the US will publish employment data, Q1 GDP, and Durable Goods Orders.
- USD/JPY neutral in the short-term needs to advance beyond 107.15.
Demand for the greenback on risk-aversion remains as the main theme across the financial world. The USD/JPY pair trades near a daily high of 107.27, extending its recovery from the 106.00 region. The US reported this Wednesday its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases with more than 36,000 new contagions, spurring concerns about a long to come economic recovery. The epicenter moved from New York to Florida, although there are other compromised states reporting outrageous daily increases.
Mid-European morning, equities pared their slump and managed to bounce some, as the European Central Bank announced a new repo facility to provide liquidity to non-euro area central banks, a measure meant to fulfil needs of euro liquidity outside the EU in the ongoing pandemic context.
In the data front, Japan published the April All Industry Activity Index, which declined 6.4% from the previous -3.4%. The US has a busy day ahead, as the country will publish the final version of the Q1 GDP, expected to be confirmed at -5%. The country will also publish May Durable Goods Orders, seen up by 10.6% after collapsing by 17.7% in the previous month. Finally, the US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 19, foreseen at 1.3 million.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has a limited bullish scope despite the ongoing recovery, as the dismal mood also tends to favor the Japanese currency. Measuring the latest daily decline, the pair seems to be in a corrective advance, as it’s trading below the 38.2% of the slump, at 107.50.
In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, as it’s trading between moving averages, with the 20 SMA flat below the current level and the 100 and 200 SMA converging a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance level. Technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its midline, and the RSI at around 62.
Support levels: 107.00 106.60 106.25
Resistance levels: 107.50 107.90 108.20
