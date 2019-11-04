USD/JPY Current price: 108.36

Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood.

Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY.

USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.

The market has started the week with a positive mood, which helps the USD/JPY pair recover some ground. Currently trading at around 108.35, the pair peaked at 108.42 during the European morning, underpinned by substantial gains in local stocks’ markets. The pair consolidated through Asian hours, confined to a tight range amid a holiday in Japan.

The upbeat sentiment is being backed by positive developments in the US-China trade relationship, as speculative interest hopes both economies will sign a deal before the month-end. Also, Brexit turmoil came to a pause after UK politicians agreed on a snap election for next December 12th.

The US will release today the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for October, and September Factory Orders, these last seen down by 0.5% after falling 0.1% in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is extending its recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally, currently trading above the 38.2% retracement of the same run, this last at 108.20, providing immediate support. In the 4-hour chart, the upside potential still seems limited, as the pair remains unable to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA, which continues heading south below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have continued to recover from oversold levels, but remain below their mid-lines. Bulls will be happier to add longs if the pair runs beyond 108.60, the next Fibonacci resistance.

Support levels: 108.20 107.90 107.65

Resistance levels: 108.60 108.95 109.30