USD/JPY Current price: 108.36
- Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood.
- Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.
The market has started the week with a positive mood, which helps the USD/JPY pair recover some ground. Currently trading at around 108.35, the pair peaked at 108.42 during the European morning, underpinned by substantial gains in local stocks’ markets. The pair consolidated through Asian hours, confined to a tight range amid a holiday in Japan.
The upbeat sentiment is being backed by positive developments in the US-China trade relationship, as speculative interest hopes both economies will sign a deal before the month-end. Also, Brexit turmoil came to a pause after UK politicians agreed on a snap election for next December 12th.
The US will release today the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for October, and September Factory Orders, these last seen down by 0.5% after falling 0.1% in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is extending its recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally, currently trading above the 38.2% retracement of the same run, this last at 108.20, providing immediate support. In the 4-hour chart, the upside potential still seems limited, as the pair remains unable to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA, which continues heading south below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have continued to recover from oversold levels, but remain below their mid-lines. Bulls will be happier to add longs if the pair runs beyond 108.60, the next Fibonacci resistance.
Support levels: 108.20 107.90 107.65
Resistance levels: 108.60 108.95 109.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors
Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood. Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY. USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.
USD/CNH: Hits 2.5-month low, slow descent continues
USD/CNH pair fell to 7.02582 a few minutes ago. That was the lowest level since Aug. 14. The daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The pair looks set to test the 100-day average for first since early May.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.