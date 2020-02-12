USD/JPY Current price: 109.95

Japanese January Machine Tool Orders plummeted 35.6%, according to a preliminary estimate.

Equities and government bond yields advancing ahead of Wall Street’s opening.

USD/JPY neutral-to-bullish needs to advance beyond January’s high at 110.28.

The USD/JPY pair has hit a February high of 110.12, holding around the 110.00 figure in the current London session. Receding coronavirus concerns have played against the safe-haven yen, but also limited dollar’s bullish potential against other major rivals. Equities trade in the green, leading to some pre-opening gains in Wall Street. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields continue to advance, also reflecting the better market mood.

Japan released the preliminary estimate of January Machine Tool Orders, which plummeted a 35.6%, after losing in December 33.6%. The upcoming US session will bring the second day of Powell’s testimony, usually less relevant as he would repeat what he said on Tuesday, and a couple of minor reports.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as it continues to develop above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time-frame has barely advanced before turning again flat within neutral levels, while the RSI indicator lacks directional strength but holds above 60. The pair topped at 110.28 in January and would need to advance beyond the level to confirm a bullish stance.

Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 110.35 110.70 111.00