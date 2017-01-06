USD/JPY Forecast: Rebound from monthly 50-MA to gather pace on strong US wage growth numbers
The demand for the US dollar would spike if the US wage growth numbers beat estimates. Moreover, strong wage price inflation would boost inflation expectations and yield a steeper yield curve, which is USD positive as discussed here.
Monthly chart
- The chart above shows the USD/JPY has found fresh bids around the upward sloping monthly 50-MA
- Despite the retreat from 118.66 (Dec high), the monthly RSI has stayed above 50.00 levels.
- The monthly MACD also shows the bearish momentum has not gathered pace despite the retreat from 118.66 levels.
- A strong US wage growth number could yield a fresh rally to 112.28 (100-DMA). A daily close above the same would open doors for a sustained move higher to 114.00 levels.
Daily chart
- Watch for a convincing break above 111.68 (falling trend line hurdle). It would add credence to the rebound from near monthly 50-MA as discussed above and open doors for a rally to 112.28 (100-DMA).
- Only a daily close below 110.00 would signal continuation of the retreat from the May 11 high of 114.37 levels and shall open doors for a re-test of 108.13.
