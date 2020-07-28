USD/JPY Current price: 105.19

The US Senate Republicans unveiled the new coronavirus aid package proposal.

The greenback got to correct extreme oversold conditions before resuming its decline.

USD/JPY is technically bearish and poised to extend its decline towards the 104.40 price zone.

The greenback managed to correct some of its oversold conditions during the past Asian session, but USD/JPY remains on the bearish path. The pair peaked for the day at 105.68, trading now marginally lower daily basis in the 105.20 price zone. The background picture hasn’t changed, and concerns about the spread of the coronavirus alongside tensions between the US and China continue to weigh on investors mood. Nevertheless, government bond yields managed to bounce some, while equities trade with modest gains after the soft start to the week.

Late on Monday, US Senate Republicans unveiled the new coronavirus aid package proposal, that will now need Democrats’ support. The plan would include another round of $1,200 in direct payments to individuals, more money for the Paycheck Protection Program, a reduction in federal unemployment benefits from $600 to $200, and more than $100 billion for reopening schools.

In the data front, Japan published the June Corporate Service Price Index, which improved to 0.8% YoY from 0.5% in the previous month. The macroeconomic calendar will remain light this Tuesday, although the US will publish the CB Consumer Confidence, foreseen at 94 from 98.1 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading near the multi-month low achieved this week at 105.11, and poised to extend the slide. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators resumed their declines after correcting extreme oversold readings, while the 20 SMA has extended its slide above the current level, and below the larger ones. The main support and bearish target is 104.45, where the pair bottomed multiple times weekly basis.

Support levels: 104.90 104.45 104.00

Resistance levels: 105.50 105.80 106.10