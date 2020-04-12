USD/JPY Current Price: 108.45

Wall Street’s rally limited gains for the Japanese yen.

US Treasury yields closed the week with gains, providing support to USD/JPY.

USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish could change bias once above 109.40.

The USD/JPY pair trimmed its early gains and closed the week unchanged near 108.20, the low from these last few days. The Japanese yen benefited from its rival’s weakness, although firm equities and steady Treasury yields kept movements limited. Wall Street rallied on Thursday, backed by the US Federal Reserve’s announcement about a new loans plan, leading to some gains in those markets which remained open in Good Friday. As for government debt, the yield on the benchmark US 10-year note settled at 0.72%, holding on to most of its weekly gains.

Japan released on Friday the March Producer Price Index, which declined by 0.9% in the month, and slid 0.4% when compared to a year earlier. Bank lending, in the same month, rose by 2.0%. At the beginning of the week, the country will release March money data. Trading could be choppy as most markets will remain closed due to Easter Monday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has remained below a Fibonacci resistance level at 109.20 after reaching a weekly high of 109.38 on Monday. The pair is technically bearish-to-neutral according to the daily chart, as it´s now hovering around its 200 SMA while below the shorter ones, all directionless. The Momentum indicator heads lower within negative levels, while the RSI is flat around 50. In the 4-hour chart, the pair lacks clear directional strength, although the risk is skewed to the downside, as technical indicators remain flat below their midlines as the price develops within directionless moving averages.

Support levels: 108.00 107.70 107.25

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40