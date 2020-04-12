USD/JPY Current Price: 108.45
- Wall Street’s rally limited gains for the Japanese yen.
- US Treasury yields closed the week with gains, providing support to USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish could change bias once above 109.40.
The USD/JPY pair trimmed its early gains and closed the week unchanged near 108.20, the low from these last few days. The Japanese yen benefited from its rival’s weakness, although firm equities and steady Treasury yields kept movements limited. Wall Street rallied on Thursday, backed by the US Federal Reserve’s announcement about a new loans plan, leading to some gains in those markets which remained open in Good Friday. As for government debt, the yield on the benchmark US 10-year note settled at 0.72%, holding on to most of its weekly gains.
Japan released on Friday the March Producer Price Index, which declined by 0.9% in the month, and slid 0.4% when compared to a year earlier. Bank lending, in the same month, rose by 2.0%. At the beginning of the week, the country will release March money data. Trading could be choppy as most markets will remain closed due to Easter Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has remained below a Fibonacci resistance level at 109.20 after reaching a weekly high of 109.38 on Monday. The pair is technically bearish-to-neutral according to the daily chart, as it´s now hovering around its 200 SMA while below the shorter ones, all directionless. The Momentum indicator heads lower within negative levels, while the RSI is flat around 50. In the 4-hour chart, the pair lacks clear directional strength, although the risk is skewed to the downside, as technical indicators remain flat below their midlines as the price develops within directionless moving averages.
Support levels: 108.00 107.70 107.25
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains near 1.0950
EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 amid broad-based dollar´s weakness. US dismal inflation passed unnoticed in holiday trading. Market cheers Eurogroup agreement on a rescue plan waits from G20 Energy Summit.
GBP/USD pressuring the 1.2500 threshold
Thin trading has kept GBP/USD at its 3-week tops just below the 1.2500 level. UK PM Johnson’s better health condition, and the broad US dollar´s weakness provide support.
Week ahead – China to reveal virus damage on GDP as markets cling onto optimism
As much of the world is stuck in a lockdown, one country where life has started to return to normal will shed some light on the toll of the virus outbreak on its economy as China reports GDP growth estimates.
WTI slumps after Mexico rejects OPEC+ deal, G20 Energy Summit eyed
After witnessing a solid recovery in the final week of March, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumed its bearish trend and lost nearly 18% this Easter holiday-shortened week. Day 2 of OPEC+ meeting and G20 Energy Summit in focus.
XAU/USD is ending the week nearing 2020 highs
Gold is nearing the 2020 highs while above the main DMA (daily simple moving average) suggesting that bulls remain in full control of the market.