USD/JPY Current price: 108.64

Japanese data resulted upbeat, although inflation remains subdued.

US Treasury yields remain under pressure, reflecting the market’s dismal mood.

USD/JPY continues to find intraday buyers around the 108.40 support level.

The USD/JPY pair moves with the market’s sentiment this Wednesday, trading lower in range in the 108.60 price zone. USD/JPY fell to 108.44 during Asian trading hours, as local shares’ markets plunged. The dollar retained its strength against high-yielding rivals, reflecting the sour market mood, despite US Treasury yields extended their slumps. European indexes opened in the red but trimmed most of their early losses, helping USD/JPY bounce from the mentioned low.

On the data front, Japanese data was mostly encouraging, as the country published the February Corporate Service Price Index, which improved in February to -0.1% from -0.4% and against the -0.8% expected. The preliminary estimate of the March Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI printed at 52 as expected, better than the previous 51.4.

The US session will bring February Durable Goods Orders, foreseen up by a modest 0.8%, and the preliminary estimates of March Markit PMIs, expected to remain well into expansion territory. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell will testify again on the CARES Act.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is confined to a tight range, neutral in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, it keeps trading between a bearish 20 SMA and a bullish 100 SMA, while technical indicators have recovered modestly within negative levels, lacking strength enough to confirm an upcoming directional move. A break below 108.40, the weekly low, should favor a bearish continuation towards the 107.70 price zone.

Support levels: 108.40 108.05 107.70

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.85