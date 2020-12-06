USD/JPY Current price: 104.16

Rising US Treasury yields provided short-term support to USD/JPY.

Japan will publish the October Leading Economic Index’s preliminary estimate,

USD/JPY is neutral-to-bearish, could fall harder on a break below 103.50.

The USD/JPY pair made little progress these past days, holding within familiar levels for a fifth consecutive week. The pair settled at 104.18, recovering on Friday after bottoming at 103.66 on Thursday. US Treasury yields rose to fresh three-week highs after a dismal Nonfarm Payroll report lifted hopes for fiscal stimulus, providing support to USD/JPY. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.97%, where it closed the week.

At the beginning of the week, Japan will publish the October Leading Economic Index’s preliminary estimate, previously at 92.5, and the same month’s Coincident Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The risk is skewed to the downside, according to the daily chart, as the USD/JPY pair is trading below all of its moving averages. The 20 DMA is flat a handful of pips above the current level, while the longer ones have accelerated their declines above it. Technical indicators lack directional strength, holding within negative levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is also below its moving averages, with the 20 SMA and the 100 SMA converging around 104.30. The RSI indicator is in recovery mode and about to cross its midline into positive territory, but the Momentum indicator remains directionless within negative levels.

Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.15

Resistance levels: 104.30 104.70 105.00