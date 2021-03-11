USD/JPY Forecast: Rallying equities containing the downside

USD/JPY Current price: 108.46

US Treasury yields´decline offset by substantial Wall Street´s gains.

Japan´s Q1 BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index is foreseen at 25.9 from 21.6 previously.

USD/JPY is trading at the lower end of its weekly range.

The USD/JPY pair trades near the lower end of its weekly range, a handful of pips above the low set at 108.26. A decline in US Treasury yields was offset by rising equities, mainly in the US session, as the three US indexes posted substantial gains, with the DJIA surging to fresh all-time highs and the S&P approaching its record high. US Treasury yields remained subdued after the US auctioned 30-year notes at 2.295%, slightly above the previous 2.29%.

Data wise, Japan published the February Producer Price Index, which rose 0.4% MoM, below the previous 0.5%. The annual reading came in at -0.7%, as expected. Early on Friday, the country will publish the Q1 BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index, foreseen at 25.9 from 21.6 in the previous quarter.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades in the 104.40 price zone, with an early attempt to recover ground capped by sellers aligned around 108.80. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading below a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators head lower within negative levels, skewing the risk to the downside. The longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes well below the current level, with the 100 SMA currently at around 106.90.

Support levels: 108.05 107.70 107.25

Resistance levels: 108.80 109.15 109.50