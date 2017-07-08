USD/JPY Forecast: Rally to gather pace above 111.09, risk reversals rise

The Dollar-Yen remained flat lined in the range of 110.90-110.72 amid light data docket in the US. The curve between the US 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield narrowed marginally to 90 basis points from 91 basis points. The spread between the US 10-year yield and the 10-year Japanese yield remained largely unchanged around 220 basis points.

The short-term outlook for the US dollar is bullish, given the oversold conditions and the recent rise in the US inflation expectations…

Technicals – Falling trend line breached

Resistance

110.98 [61.8% Fib R of June low-July high] - 110.94 [23.6% Fib R of July high and Aug 4 low]

111.36 [100-DMA]

111.50 [50-DMA]

111.62 [38.2% Fib R of July high - Aug 4 low] - 111.65 [50% Fib R of June low - July high]

Support

110.57 [5-DMA]

110.15 [76.4% Fib R of June low - July high]

109.84 [Aug 4 low]

109.63 [June 12 low]

4-hour chart –Weak follow through to bullish breakout

The bullish momentum hasn’t really gathered pace, despite bullish price RSI divergence and the sideways breach of the falling trend line.

The failure at the 110.98 [61.8% Fib R of June low-July high] - 110.94 [23.6% Fib R of July high and Aug 4 low] has opened doors for a revisit to trend line support seen around 110.41-100.20 levels.

However, the dips are likely to be short lived, given the last week’s long legged doji candle.

Thus, we could be in for an inverse head and shoulders pattern with the neckline resistance at 111.09. A break above the same would add credence to the argument that the spot has bottomed out and could yield a rally to 11234 [inverse head and shoulders breakout target as per the measured height method].

On the downside, only an end of the day close below 110.00 would revive the bearish view.

Risk reversals rise, Vols drop

The one-month 25-delta risk reversal improved to -0.975; its highest level since June 27.

The one-month ATM volatility currently hovers at 7.863; the lowest level since July 21.

The uptick in the risk reversal adds credence to the bullish short-term macro and technical points. However, the drop in the Vols indicates the move higher could be very slow.