USD/JPY Current price: 106.90
- Markets are in a better mood at the beginning of the week amid reopening hopes.
- A light macroeconomic calendar will likely leave currencies following stocks’ behaviour.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, immediate support at 106.60.
The week starts with the market’s mood in better shape, despite the WHO reported the most number of coronavirus contagions in one day, as the epicenter of the pandemic has moved to the third world, while the situation in Europe keeps improving. In the US, the situation is mixed throughout the different states, with New York moving into phase 2 after over two months of lockdown.
Equities in Asia trade in the red, dragging European indexes lower, although these last move off their daily lows, now struggling around their opening levels. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, ticked modestly higher. In this scenario, the USD/JPY pair continues to trade just below the 107.00 level, after gapping lower at the opening and trading as low as 106.72.
Japan didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Monday, while the US calendar will be light, as the country will publish May Existing Home Sales and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May, this last previously at -16.7.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance according to the 4-hour chart, as a bearish 20 SMA caps the upside around 107.00. The moving average continues to head lower below the larger ones, as technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its mid-line, and the RSI hovering around 44. The pair has been ranging for the last three days and needs to break below 106.60 or advance above 107.30 to become attractive for speculative interest.
Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20
