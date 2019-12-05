USD/JPY Current price: 108.88

Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal.

USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.

Majors are in a quiet consolidation this Thursday, with the USD/JPY pair holding just below the 109.00 figure. Investors are a bit more optimistic about progress in the US-China trade deal, although taking it with a pinch of salt. Equities are up in Asia and Europe, while government debt yields consolidate around Wednesday’s close.

Japan didn’t release relevant data, with the focus now on US employment figures, ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll report. The US is expected to have added 180K new jobs in November, although the disappointing ADP report published yesterday may push previsions lower in the upcoming hours. Anyway, the US will publish today the usual weekly unemployment figures, and Challenger Job Cuts for November.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral, according to the 4-hour chart, with the bullish potential limited, as despite developing above moving averages, technical indicators stand within negative levels. The pair peaked at 108.99, making of the 109.00 figure the immediate resistance. The pair would need to surpass the 109.30 level to turn intraday positive, while bears will gain confidence on a break below 108.65.

Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.30 109.60