USD/JPY Current price: 108.88
- Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal.
- USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.
Majors are in a quiet consolidation this Thursday, with the USD/JPY pair holding just below the 109.00 figure. Investors are a bit more optimistic about progress in the US-China trade deal, although taking it with a pinch of salt. Equities are up in Asia and Europe, while government debt yields consolidate around Wednesday’s close.
Japan didn’t release relevant data, with the focus now on US employment figures, ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll report. The US is expected to have added 180K new jobs in November, although the disappointing ADP report published yesterday may push previsions lower in the upcoming hours. Anyway, the US will publish today the usual weekly unemployment figures, and Challenger Job Cuts for November.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral, according to the 4-hour chart, with the bullish potential limited, as despite developing above moving averages, technical indicators stand within negative levels. The pair peaked at 108.99, making of the 109.00 figure the immediate resistance. The pair would need to surpass the 109.30 level to turn intraday positive, while bears will gain confidence on a break below 108.65.
Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.30 109.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after German Factory Orders missed with a drop of 0.4% in October. Markets are hopeful that the US and China may reach an accord. US data disappointed, but the greenback is holding on.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade
Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data
Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.