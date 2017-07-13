USD/JPY Forecast: Pullback could be short lived
Tuesday’s Doji candle and a bearish follow through on Wednesday do suggest the rally from June 14 low of 108.80 may have run out of steam. The spot failed to hold above the 10-DMA earlier today and breached yesterday’s low of 112.92 to hit a session low of 112.878.
Support levels:
112.60 (4-hour 100-MA)
112.32 (38.2% Fib R of 108.80-114.49)
112.13 (May 24 high)
111.89 (50-DMA)
Resistance levels:
113.15 (23.6% Fib R of 108.80-114.49)
113.47 (1-hour 200-MA + 4-hour 50-MA)
113.69 (1-hour 50-MA + July 5 high)
114.00 (psychological hurdle)
4-hour chart
The corrective pullback could be extended to 112.60 (4-hour 100-MA) - 112.32 (38.2% Fib) as the RSI is bearish and treasury yields are showing no signs of life. However, 10-DMA is still sloping upwards plus one-month ATM option volatility has eased to 7.76 from the current month high of 8.425. Thus, dip demand cannot be ruled out; although only an end of the day close above 10-DMA would confirm the pullback has ended.
A deeper correction to sub-111.00 levels could be seen if the ATM volatility gathers pace, while one-month 25 delta risk reversal slides further.
