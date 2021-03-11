USD/JPY Current price: 108.44
- Soaring equities put a halt to yields’ rally and the dollar’s appreciation.
- US President Joe Biden to speak after one year of the firsts pandemic lockdowns.
- USD/JPY is mildly bearish in the near-term but lacks momentum.
Stocks rally, US Treasury yields retreat, and the dollar is under pressure. However, the USD/JPY pair trades around 108.40, with a limited bearish scope. The US House has passed on Wednesday the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and President Joe Biden will sign in on Friday. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stands at 1.49%.
Japan published the February Producer Price Index, which rose 0.4% MoM, below the previous 0.5%. The annual reading came in at -0.7%, as expected. The US calendar will include a speech from US President Biden on the first anniversary of the coronavirus-related shutdowns. The country will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 5, foreseen at 725K.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades at the lower end of its weekly range and is technically poised to extend its decline in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, a flat 20 SMA caps the upside, while the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes below it. Technical indicators have extended their slides, the Momentum within negative levels, and the RSI holding just above its midline.
Support levels: 108.40 108.05 107.70
Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.65
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.