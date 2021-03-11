USD/JPY Current price: 108.44

Soaring equities put a halt to yields’ rally and the dollar’s appreciation.

US President Joe Biden to speak after one year of the firsts pandemic lockdowns.

USD/JPY is mildly bearish in the near-term but lacks momentum.

Stocks rally, US Treasury yields retreat, and the dollar is under pressure. However, the USD/JPY pair trades around 108.40, with a limited bearish scope. The US House has passed on Wednesday the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and President Joe Biden will sign in on Friday. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stands at 1.49%.

Japan published the February Producer Price Index, which rose 0.4% MoM, below the previous 0.5%. The annual reading came in at -0.7%, as expected. The US calendar will include a speech from US President Biden on the first anniversary of the coronavirus-related shutdowns. The country will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 5, foreseen at 725K.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades at the lower end of its weekly range and is technically poised to extend its decline in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, a flat 20 SMA caps the upside, while the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes below it. Technical indicators have extended their slides, the Momentum within negative levels, and the RSI holding just above its midline.

Support levels: 108.40 108.05 107.70

Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.65