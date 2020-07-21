USD/JPY Current Price: 106.76

Japan’s National inflation bounced just modestly in June, remains far below BOJ’s target.

Manufacturing output in Japan is expected to have contracted further in July.

USD/JPY is bearish in the short-term but still needs to break the 106.60 support level.

The USD/JPY pair plunged to 106.67, the base of these last weeks’ range, on the back of the broad dollar’s weakness. The greenback has been under pressure pretty much since the day started, undermined by encouraging news coming from Europe, as the Union’s leader finally agreed on a recovery fund. Speculative interest dumped the American currency in favor of high-yielding assets, although safe-haven rivals also got lifted.

Japan published at the beginning of the June National CPI which came in at 0.1%, better than the 0% expected. The core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, came in flat at 0%, better than the -0.1% expected. Early Wednesday, Japan will publish the preliminary estimate of the July Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 39.6 from 40.1 in June.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades in the 106.70 price zone, still holding above the critical 106.60 support level. Nevertheless, the risk is skewed to the downside, with scope to test the 105.90 region during the upcoming sessions. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart support a bearish extension, as the pair plunged below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head south within negative levels.

Support levels: 106.60 106.20 105.90

Resistance levels: 106.95 107.45 107.80