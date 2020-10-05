USD/JPY Current price: 105.73
- US Treasury yields surged amid optimism on fiscal stimulus, Trump’s health.
- Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI beat expectations printing at 46.9 in September.
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bullish in the short-term just below 105.80.
The USD/JPY pair surged to 105.79, holding on to gains by the end of the American session. The safe-haven yen was pressured by the market’s optimism, although given that the greenback was also out of the market’s radar, the advance was limited. The main support for the pair were US Treasury yields, which edged firmly higher, amid hopes that the US Congress will agree on a stimulus package and news that President Trump is doing better after announcing he contracted coronavirus last Friday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note surged to a multi-month high of 0.76%, which somehow anticipates another leg higher in USD/JPY.
In the data front, Japan published the September Jibun Bank Services PMI which beat expectations but held within contraction levels, printing at 46.9 from 45 previously. This Tuesday, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar will remain empty.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has been unable to advance beyond last week’s high at 105.80, but holds nearby, which increases the risk of a bullish breakout. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is now above its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless and inside a limited range. Technical indicators, in the meantime, stand flat within neutral levels, indicating limited buying interest at the time being.
Support levels: 105.40 105.00 104.60
Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60
