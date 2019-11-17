USD/JPY Current Price: 108.81
- Japanese Industrial Production beat expectations in September at 1.7%.
- Sentiment improved after US advisor Kudlow said a trade deal is in its “final stages.”
- USD/JPY could gather upward momentum on a break above 108.90.
The USD/JPY pair trimmed part of its weekly losses last Friday, closing the week in the red at around 108.80. Demand for safe-haven assets eased despite persistent tensions between the US and China, as optimism prevailed, following comments from different US representatives, with US President’s advisor Kudlow indicating that a trade deal is in its “final stages.” Wall Street settled at fresh all-time highs, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.83%.
Japanese data released by the end of the week, was encouraging as Industrial Production was up by 1.7% in September. Capacity Utilization in the same month rose by 1.0%, well above the -0.6% expected. The country won’t release relevant macroeconomic figures at the beginning of the week.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the pair is neutral, although with the downside potential well limited. In the daily chart, the pair is struggling around a flat 20 DMA, while the larger moving averages also lack directional strength. Technical indicators hover directionless around their midlines. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is around the 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators have recovered from oversold levels but lost momentum near their midlines. The pair could have more chances of extending its advance on an upward acceleration through 108.90, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 108.55 108.20 107.75
Resistance levels: 108.90 109.25 109.50
