USD/JPY Current price: 106.33
- The ADP survey is expected to show that the private sector lost over 20M positions.
- Tensions between the US and China underpin the Japanese currency.
- The USD/JPY pair is poised to challenge the 106.00 threshold.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.20 at the beginning of the day, its lowest in almost two months. The pair remains near such a low despite substantial demand for the American currency, weighed by concerns surrounding renewed tensions between the US and China. US President Trump continues to threaten China with cancelling phase one of the trade deal and adding more tariffs to the country. Meanwhile, he insists on reopening the economy, despite he acknowledged some people would be “badly affected.”
The White House is also studying how to wind down its coronavirus task force in the coming weeks, and transfer the pandemic response team to federal agencies. The death toll in the US is above 70,000.
Japan has been on holidays ever since the week started amid the Golden Week, which means no data came from the country. The US will publish today the ADP survey on private jobs’ creation, expected to show a decline of over 20 million positions.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around 106.30 and is looking to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that it has been consolidating around the current level for most of the day, probably waiting for US employment data. In the 4-hour chart, it continues to develop below all of its moving averages, which unevenly gain bearish strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within negative levels without directional strength.
Support levels: 106.00 105.65 105.20
Resistance levels: 106.40 106.95 107.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
