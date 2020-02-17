USD/JPY Current Price: 109.93
- Japanese economy contracted by 1.6% in the last quarter of 2019, worse than anticipated.
- Equities posted modest gains in a quiet start to the week.
- USD/JPY maintains its neutral stance holding just below the 110.00 figure.
The USD/JPY pair advanced to 109.95 in the first trading day of the week, as the market’s mood was stable, while Japanese data missed the market’s expectations. Japanese growth in the last quarter of 2019 contracted by more than anticipated, down by 1.6% QoQ, while the annualized growth in the same period came in at -6.3%, also missing the market’s expectations. The country also reported Industrial Production, which was down by 3.1% MoM in December, while Capacity Utilization fell by 0.4%.
Equities in Asian and Europe posted modest intraday gains, helping the pair to remain afloat, although a holiday in the US prevented it from extending its gains. This Tuesday, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar will remain empty.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral according to the 4-hour chart, with the risk slightly skewed to the upside. In the mentioned time-frame, the 20 SMA remains flat, with the price holding a few pips above it. The 100 and 200 SMA hold directionless around 109.40, providing dynamic support. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators entered positive territory but turned flat, indicating limited buying interest. The pair needs to run past 100.28, this year high, to turn bullish, while bears could take control on a break below the 109.40 support.
Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65
Resistance levels: 110.00 110.30 110.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
