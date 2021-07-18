The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that the latest recovery fell short of changing the bearish stance. Technical indicators turned marginally higher but remain within negative levels, as the price holds below a now flat 20 SMA. The 100 SMA stands below the current level, losing its bullish strength. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, technical indicators also moved off daily lows but remain within negative levels, as the pair settled below all of its moving averages.

Meanwhile, US indexes edged firmly lower at the end of the week, retreating from record highs. US Treasury yields remained stable near their weekly lows, with the yield on the 10-year note currently at 1.30%. Japan’s macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer on Monday.

The USD/JPY settled a few pips above the 110.00 figure, unchanged weekly basis. The pair posted a modest advance on Friday amid resurgent demand for the American currency partially offsetting the JPY safe-haven status. Furthermore, the Japanese currency was hurt by the BOJ’s monetary policy decision. As widely anticipated, it left its current monetary policy unchanged but downwardly revised economic forecasts for this fiscal year and the next. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda blamed the pandemic for the uncertainty related to the economic outlook.

