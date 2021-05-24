USD/JPY Current price: 108.77
- BOJ’s Kuroda repeated that they would maintain their powerful monetary easing.
- US Treasury yields edged lower, bottoming for the day at 1.59%.
- USD/JPY consolidates sub-109.00, with its bearish potential intact.
The USD/JPY pair has spent the day confined to a tight 30 pips range, having met buyers at around the 109.00 level. Wall Street advanced, posting substantial gains, but the pair remained pressured, as investors have focused on government bond yields, which remained under modest pressure through all the day. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note bottomed at 1.59% and settled at 1.60%.
During the Asian session, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was on the wires. He said that the central bank “will continue to patiently sustain powerful monetary easing to achieve its mandate of price stability,” adding that the near-term focus is to respond to the impact of a pandemic on the economy. Pressure on the economy remains amid emergency curbs. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continued to meet sellers around its 20 and 200 SMAs, both converging with modest bearish slopes. The 100 SMA remains flat above them, while technical indicators hover within negative levels without clear directional strength. An immediate support level is 108.60, with bears having better chances on a break below it.
Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.35 109.80 110.10
