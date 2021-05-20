USD/JPY Current price: 108.79

US Treasury yields were sharply lower, helping the JPY to recover some ground.

Japanese National inflation is expected to have contracted in April.

USD/JPY is gaining bearish traction in the near-term, approaches a key level.

The USD/JPY pair turned south on Thursday, ending the day in the red around 108.80. The pair retreated alongside US government bond yields, which soared post-FOMC’s Minutes but failed to extend their gains beyond critical levels. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note flirted with 1.70% on Wednesday but fell to 1.62% in the latest American session.

Earlier in the day, Japan published the April Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a surplus of ¥255.3 billion, although the adjusted figure contracted to ¥65.2 billion, despite exports soared 38%, while imports were up 12.8%. March Machinery Orders declined 2% YoY, beating expectations. On Friday, the country will publish April National Inflation, seen at -0.4% YoY, and the preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, expected at 53.8 from 53.6 in April.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is mildly bearish in the near-term, not far from a strong static support level at 108.65. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing below a congestion of moving averages, which gain bearish strength. The Momentum indicator is retreating from its midline while the RSI is stable at around 41, in line with another leg south.

Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.35 109.80 110.10