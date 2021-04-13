USD/JPY Current price: 109.08
- US Treasury yields fell to fresh weekly lows, weighing on USD/JPY.
- Wall Street closed mixed, with major indexes trimming most of their intraday losses.
- USD/JPY has turned bearish and could soon pierce the 109.00 threshold.
The USD/JPY flirted with the 109.00 level as the American session came to an end, as the poor performance of equities coupled with lower government bond yields to undermine the dollar’s demand. The pair peaked at 109.74 at the beginning of the day but eased during London trading hours, with the decline accelerating after the release of upbeat US inflation figures. Wall Street bounced off daily lows, with US indexes finishing the day mixed near their opening levels. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.622%, ending the day around such a low.
On the data front, Japan published March Money Supply, which increased by 9.5% YoY. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will release February Machinery Orders, while Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is scheduled to offer a speech.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading around 109.10 and is poised to extend its decline in the upcoming sessions. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has met sellers around its 100 SMA and fell below a mildly bearish 20 SMA. The 200 SMA provides dynamic support at around 108.90. As for technical indicators, the Momentum heads south almost vertically within negative levels, while the RSI approaches oversold readings.
Support levels: 108.90 108.65 108.30
Resistance levels: 109.95 110.30 110.75
