USD/JPY Current price: 105.47

Japanese core National inflation remained flat in July when compared to a year earlier.

US August Markit PMIs are expected to have improved from July final readings.

USD/JPY is heading towards 104.18, the low set last July.

The USD/JPY pair is under selling pressure and trading nearing its daily low at 105.43, with the dollar trading unevenly across the board. In general, the American currency is struggling to advance, firmly up against the EUR, hit by dismal local data. Asian and European equities are retreating from intraday highs, with the latest struggling around their opening levels, weighing on the pair. Treasury yields, in the meantime, hold near the weekly lows set on Thursday.

Japanese data released overnight came in mixed. The country’s National CPI ex-fresh food remained flat when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations of 0.1%. The August preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI which recovered from 45.2 in July to 46.6, still in contraction territory.

The US session will include today the preliminary estimates of the August Markit PMIs. The manufacturing index is foreseen at 51.9, improving from 50.9, while services output is expected at 51 after reaching 50 in July. The country will also publish July Existing Home Sales, seen up by 14.7%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its decline, according to the 4-hour chart. The pair has slid back below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bearish slope below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator remains within positive levels, although the RSI heads firmly lower within negative levels, now approaching oversold readings. The pair bottomed this week at 105.09, with a break below it opening the doors for a steeper slide.

Support levels: 105.05 104.60 104.20

Resistance levels: 105.90 106.35 106.70