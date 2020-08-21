USD/JPY Current price: 105.47
- Japanese core National inflation remained flat in July when compared to a year earlier.
- US August Markit PMIs are expected to have improved from July final readings.
- USD/JPY is heading towards 104.18, the low set last July.
The USD/JPY pair is under selling pressure and trading nearing its daily low at 105.43, with the dollar trading unevenly across the board. In general, the American currency is struggling to advance, firmly up against the EUR, hit by dismal local data. Asian and European equities are retreating from intraday highs, with the latest struggling around their opening levels, weighing on the pair. Treasury yields, in the meantime, hold near the weekly lows set on Thursday.
Japanese data released overnight came in mixed. The country’s National CPI ex-fresh food remained flat when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations of 0.1%. The August preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI which recovered from 45.2 in July to 46.6, still in contraction territory.
The US session will include today the preliminary estimates of the August Markit PMIs. The manufacturing index is foreseen at 51.9, improving from 50.9, while services output is expected at 51 after reaching 50 in July. The country will also publish July Existing Home Sales, seen up by 14.7%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its decline, according to the 4-hour chart. The pair has slid back below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bearish slope below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator remains within positive levels, although the RSI heads firmly lower within negative levels, now approaching oversold readings. The pair bottomed this week at 105.09, with a break below it opening the doors for a steeper slide.
Support levels: 105.05 104.60 104.20
Resistance levels: 105.90 106.35 106.70
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered a bit thereafter. A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.