USD/JPY Current price: 106.20

US Durable Goods Orders expected to have gained 4.2% in July.

US Treasury yields retain weekly gains limiting the downside for USD/JPY.

USD/JPY gains bearish strength but needs to break below 105.90.

Financial markets are on pause this Wednesday, with major pairs consolidating around Tuesday closing levels. The USD/JPY pair is trading modestly lower in the 106.20 price zone, as Treasury yields limit the slump, ticking higher and holding near weekly highs. The dollar is weaker but holding ground. Equities, in the meantime, struggle around their opening levels.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the July Corporate Service Price Index printed at 1.2%, better than the previous 0.9%. However, the June Leading Economic Index was downwardly revised to 84.4 from 85. The Coincident Index, on the other hand, improved to 76.6 from the preliminary estimate of 76.4.

The focus is now on July US Durable Goods Orders, seen up by 4.3% after gaining 7.6% in the previous month. Core readings are also seen positive, although advancing just modestly.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is lower in range, below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is pressuring a bearish 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA converges with the 100 SMA at around 106.00. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease within positive levels but lack momentum enough to confirm an upcoming decline. Bears could take control of the pair on a break below 105.90.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 107.05 107.40 107.75