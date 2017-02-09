USD/JPY Forecast: Poised to test 114.00

Poised to test 114.00. The Japanese yen plunged on risk appetite, resulting in the USD/JPY pair advancing up to 113.85, its highest for the week. Trump 's hint on an upcoming "phenomenal" tax plan sent Wall Street to record highs, resulting in Asian share markets also advancing strongly. The pair pulled back to 113.36 during the European session, but resumed its advance, and points to retest the mentioned high, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price holds well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest advancing towards the largest from below. The Momentum indicator corrected extreme overbought readings and barely holds above 100, while the RSI indicator has resumed its advance within positive territory, after also correcting from overbought levels, supporting some further gains for this last day of the week.

